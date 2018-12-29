BELTON — In her first meet of the season, Annie Rhodes Johnigan already looks to be in midseason form.
The former Baylor All-American won the women’s elite pole vault division at the Expo Explosion meet, which wrapped up Saturday at the Belton Expo Center. Johnigan vaulted 14-11 to claim gold.
The meet attracted a strong field of vaulters, including Cuban Olympic team member Daylis Vega, Canadian Olympic team member Anicka Newell, American Kristen Hixson, who was fourth at the USA Outdoors this year, and Lalani Taylor, the 2017 NCAA indoor champion.