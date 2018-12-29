BELTON – In her first meet of the season, Annie Rhodes Johnigan already looks to be in midseason form.
The former Baylor All-American won the women’s elite pole vault division at the Expo Explosion meet, which wrapped up Saturday at the Belton Expo Center. Johnigan vaulted 14-11 to claim gold.
The meet attracted a strong field of vaulters, including Cuban Olympic team member Daylis Vega, Canadian Olympic team member Anicka Newell, American Kristen Hixson, who was fourth at the USA Outdoors this year, and Lalani Taylor, the 2017 NCAA indoor champion.
Adewunmi, MCC down Angelina, 85-76
Down time can be good for people. It’s a time to recharge the batteries, relax and do other things. The coming back, though, can be a little slow at first. Both McLennan Community College and Angelina College can attest to that, as both teams had to get back into full playing mode. The Highlanders proved to be better at it, beating the Roadrunners, 85-76, in an afternoon game Saturday at the Highlands.
Mike Adewunmi led MCC with 32 points, with Xavier Armstead scoring 17 and Jordan Skipper-Brown adding another 12. Devyn Brown was the fourth Highlander to score in double figures with 10 points.
The two teams practiced short runs, first MCC pulling ahead, then Angelina pulling close. This was the theme of most of the first half before MCC went on a 7-0 run to end the half with a 39-30 lead. The Highlanders began the second half on a 14-1 run and never looked back, despite Angelina’s attempt at a late comeback.
McLennan’s next game will be January 5 at 2 p.m. against the North Lake Blazers at the Highlands, with tipoff set for 2 p.m.