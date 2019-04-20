TORRANCE, Calif. — Former Baylor pole vaulter Annie Rhodes Johnigan set a new outdoor personal record in winning gold at the Mt. Sac Relays on Saturday.
Rhodes Johnigan cleared 15-3 in taking the win, while Kortney Ross and Kristin Leland tied for second at 14-7 1/4.
Rhodes Johnigan cleared 15-3 on her first attempt to seize gold and set her new record. She then made three unsuccessful attempts at 15-5.
Rhodes Johnigan will take part in the Vault at Capital Square on Wednesday in Des Moines, Iowa, then will stay there in Des Moines to compete at the Drake Relays on Friday. She’s also been invited to participate in the first Diamond League meet of the season in Shanghai, China, in May.