DES MOINES, Iowa — Little Tiff did her thing on the big stage.
Former Baylor star Tiffani McReynolds ran 12.95 in the first round of the 100-meter hurdles Friday to place third in her heat and move on to the semifinals at the 2019 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships at Drake Stadium.
McReynolds, the Baylor school record holder in the event, finished with the sixth-best overall time in the first round. She’ll compete in Saturday’s semifinals, hoping to move on to the final later on Saturday.
Wil London, an eight-time All-American for the Bears, placed fifth in heat two of the 400-meter semifinals after running a time of 45.12. The Waco product had the seventh-best time among the two heats but did not advance to Saturday’s final.
KC Lightfoot, entering his sophomore season at Baylor, is set to take the stage Saturday as the men’s pole vault will begin at 2 p.m.