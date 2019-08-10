LIMA, Peru — Baylor product and Waco’s own Wil London ran the anchor leg as the United States took silver in the 4x400 relay at the Pan American Games on Saturday.
London pushed the U.S. into the lead over Trinidad and Tobago on the last turn, passing T&T’s anchor Machel Cedenio. But Colombia’s Anthony Jose Zambrano surged past London in the final stretch to lift his team to the gold in a time of 3:01.41. London and the Americans came in at 3:01.72 for silver, while Trinidad and Tobago claimed bronze at 3:02.25.
In the women’s 5,000 final, former Baylor runner Lauren (Hagans) Paquette finished sixth.