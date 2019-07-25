DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Baylor standout Wil London handled his business on the opening day of the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships on Thursday.
London clocked in at 45.47 in his opening heat of the 400. That was the third-best time in his heat and the ninth-best overall, and allowed London to move on to Friday’s semifinals.
Two sprinters went sub-45 to win their heats – Trevor Stewart (44.76) and Michael Norman (44.81).
London will race in the semis at 7:14 p.m. Friday.
Baylor women’s tennis hires Santos as associate head coach
The Baylor women’s tennis team filled an assistant coach position as Alex Santos was named associate head coach on Thursday.
Santos was the head coach at Pitt the last four seasons. He accomplished several program firsts before the Pitt athletic department decided to end the program this spring. Santos coached the first player in Pitt history to be ranked in singles nationally by the ITA and his team defeated a ranked opponent for the first time and earned their first ever win in the ACC, both in 2016.
“We are thrilled to bring Alex on board,” Baylor head coach Joey Scrivano said. “He is a great person, a fantastic coach and his players can see it. They see his work ethic, his integrity and intelligence. He’s a sponge and I’m excited for our student-athletes to have a coach like Alex working with them.”
Santos replaces former Baylor assistant Chris Frusci, who left the program after three seasons to pursue other professional opportunities.
Baylor golfers earn academic honors
Braden Bailey, Cooper Dossey and Colin Kober were named to the 2019 Srixon/Cleveland All-American Scholars, according to the Golf Coaches Association of American (GCAA). All three players are part of Baylor’s men’s golf team.
Baylor also had three players named as Scholars the previous year. This was Bailey’s second consecutive season to be recognized, and Dossey and Kober were honored for the first time.
During head coach Mike McGraw’s tenure, the Bears have placed 12 total honorees, compared to 13 previous selections in the 21 years prior to McGraw’s stay at Baylor.
To receive the honor, a player must be a junior or senior, participate in half of the team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke average under 76.0 and have a minimal GPA of 3.2. High moral character and good standing at the college or university is also a requirement.
Baylor’s Lovett noted for his versatility
Baylor running back/safety John Lovett is one of 44 players to make the watch list for the 2019 Paul Hornung Award.
The award, entering its 10th season, is presented annually to the most versatile player in college football. The winner will be recognized at a banquet on March 4, 2020, in Louisville, Ky.
Lovett moved to safety during the spring, and the Bears intend to use him there this fall as well as situationally at running back. He rushed for 1,018 yards last year as a sophomore.
Crawford’s Holly claims title at Junior Olympics
Crawford runner Dawsen Holly won the 2,000-meter steeplechase in the 17-18 women’s division at the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics on Monday in Sacramento, Calif.
Holly competes for Central Texas X-Treme, a local running club which has produced an All-American (a top eight finisher at the Junior Olympics) for seven consecutive years. The club consists of runners from Crawford, Valley Mills and McGregor.
Holly got out to a strong start, but was challenged for the first 800 meters of the race, holding a slim one or two-second lead. But she gradually picked up steam and put the race out of reach in the final 400 meters or so. She finished with a time of 7:45.17.
Blowouts theme of day at SW Regional Softball
Three lopsided games marked the second day of the Southwestern Regional Little League Softball Championships at Waco’s George W. Bush Complex.
Texas West, from Greater Helotes Little League near San Antonio, got the day started with a 10-0 run-rule romp over Oklahoma. Texas West pitchers Tivoli Martinez and Emily Fish combined to hold the Oklahoma team to just one hit. Meanwhile, Texas West had 10 hits, with Sofia Anthony, Taylor Wilson and Meiko Dominguez tallying two hits apiece.
Then Louisiana improved to 2-0 in the tournament with an 8-0 shutout of Mississippi. Kayla Giardina breezed nine strikeouts in the circle for Louisiana and also paced her team at the dish with a 3-for-4, two-run effort.
Finally, Texas East out of Kountze downed Colorado, 7-2, in an elimination game in the final action of the day. Texas East took control with a three-run fourth that included RBI hits from Kyla Parker and Kittie Coe.
Friday’s games feature New Mexico vs. Mississippi at 10 a.m., followed by Texas East vs. Oklahoma at 2 p.m.
Waco boxer to battle for welterweight title
Waco’s Marquis “the Hawk” Hawthorne, 28, will fight for the American Boxing Federation’s vacant USA Welterweight Title on Aug. 24 in Austin.
Hawthorne (7-11-0, 1 KO) will take on Daniel Baiz (13-1-0, 5 KOs) of San Antonio in the bout, which is slated for the Frank Erwin Center. It’s the fifth fight of 2019 for Hawthorne, who has won two and lost two this year. He opened his year with a bang in January, beating previously undefeated Ronnie Austion by unanimous decision. He also had a win over another undefeated fighter, Robert Redmond Jr., in April that gave him the ABF’s vacant American West Welterweight Title.
Hawthorne, who came up through the Waco Boxing Club, has been a pro for four years, having made his debut in August 2015 at the inaugural Brawl on the Brazos at the Waco Convention Center. All but two of his fights have gone the distance.