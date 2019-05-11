NORMAN, Okla. – Can Wil London make it a career sweep? Maybe.
Baylor’s London put himself in position to win his fourth straight Big 12 outdoor title in the 400, taking care of business by winning his heat in a time of 46.32 at Saturday’s Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships. TCU junior Derrick Mokaleng also ran 46.32 in winning his heat, but when you broke the two sprinters’ times down further, Mokaleng was slightly faster than London for the best time of the day – 46.315 to 46.320.
London will be joined by two of his teammates in Sunday’s final – freshman Matthew Moorer (46.61) and sophomore Howard “Trey” Fields III (47.03).
Kiana Horton will also have a chance to defend her Big 12 title in the women’s 400, as the BU senior motored to a heat-best time of 53.48 to advance.
Also advancing through the prelims on the Baylor women’s side were Sydney Washington (11.74) in the 100, Aaliyah Miller in the 800 (2:07.82), Sarah Yocum in the 400 hurdles (59.82) and Kennedy Bailey in the 100 hurdles (13.90).
Baylor sophomore Tuesdi Tidwell placed fourth in the pole vault, clearing 13-81/4. Tidwell made three attempts at 14-0 – she has gone as high as 14-2 this year – but failed to make it over successfully.
BU junior Maxwell Willis ran 21 seconds flat in the 200-meter dash, easily winning his heat and advancing to Sunday’s final with the fourth-fastest time of the day. Other Bears who advanced through the prelims were Jayson Baldridge (51.57) and Antwaun Musgrove (51.86) in the 400 hurdles and Isaiah Cunningham (10.53) in the 100.
In addition to London, Horton and Miller, Baylor’s best shot at a Big 12 individual title on Sunday will likely fall on freshman KC Lightfoot in the men’s pole vault. Lightfoot has gone 18-83/4 this year, and only Kansas freshman Zach Bradford (18-11) has vaulted higher this season among Big 12 athletes.