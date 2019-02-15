LUBBOCK – They say records are made to be broken. Some hold up longer than others.
Baylor’s KC Lightfoot took down one that had held up a while.
Competing at a last-chance meet before next week’s Big 12 Indoor Championships, Lightfoot broke Baylor’s school record in the pole vault on Friday night at the Texas Tech Matador Qualifier.
Lightfoot needed just one attempt at 18-5 1/4 to surpass Bill Payne’s school record of 18-4 3/4, set in 1991 in Norman, Okla. Lightfoot, a freshman from Lee’s Summit, Mo., didn’t stop there, as he cleared 18-7 1/2 (5.68m) to firmly entrench himself as Baylor’s indoor school record holder. He now stands in the No. 6 spot in the NCAA this season.
Meanwhile, Riley Richards added some family bragging rights. The sophomore from China Spring ascended to a personal-best height at 17-101/2 to tie for the No. 6 performer spot in Baylor history with his dad and coach, Brandon Richards. Riley also moved to 15th nationally.