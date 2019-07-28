DES MOINES, Iowa – Former Baylor All-American Annie Rhodes-Johnigan finished tied for sixth in the final of the women’s pole vault on Sunday at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships.
Rhodes-Johnigan was attempting to finish in the top three to land a spot on the USA’s roster for the World Championships in Qatar. She cleared her first two heights on her first try, topping out at 14-11. But then she missed three tries at 15-1.
Nike pro Sandi Morris (15-11) took the top spot, followed by Nike’s Katie Nageotte (15-9) and Jenn Suhr (15-5).
In the women’s 5,000, former BU runner Lauren (Hagans) Paquette did not finish.