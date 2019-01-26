BOSTON – Annie Rhodes-Johnigan keeps climbing the corporate ladder.
The former Baylor pole vaulter finished third at the New Balance Grand Prix on Saturday, setting a new indoor personal best by clearing 15-1.5. She finished behind only reigning U.S. indoor champion Katie Nageotte and 2016 Olympic gold medalist Katerina Stefanidi.
Rhodes-Johnigan’s performance came on the heels of a strong effort last weekend at the Pole Vault Summit in Reno, Nev., where she cleared 14-11.5. That event featured more than 2,000 vaulters in all age divisions, and Rhodes was able to speak to and share her faith with more than 200 high school girls vaulters.