Baylor track and field will compete at home for the first time this year, hosting the Baylor Invitational on Saturday at the Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium.
Baylor opened the outdoor season with a terrific showing last weekend at USC. The Bears won eight event titles, including fantastic performances from freshmen like KC Lightfoot in the pole vault and Kalon “Boogie” Barnes in the 100. Lightfoot owns the No. 1 vault in the nation after one meet (18-51/4) while Barnes, who doubles as a Baylor football defensive back, ran 10.43 in the 100, the sixth-best time nationally thus far.
North Texas, Incarnate Word and Abilene Christian will join the Bears for the four-team meet. This marks the first of two home meets for Baylor, which will also host the Michael Johnson Invitational on April 19-20.
Saturday’s action starts with several field events at 10 a.m. The running will begin at 2 p.m. with the women’s steeplechase.