The Baylor track and field team will open up the outdoor campaign Friday and Saturday at the USC Trojan Invitational, at Cromwell Field & Locker Track Stadium.
“We’re excited to go,” BU coach Todd Harbour said. “We have a lot of our veterans coming off the indoor season, and it’s a little different meet for them. Pretty low key. We’ll hold some of them out, but we have a lot of them that are just excited. It’s their first outdoor meet.”
More than 40 Baylor-student athletes will compete in the first outdoor meet of the season, including 2019 indoor All-Americans KC Lightfoot and the men’s 4x400-meter relay.