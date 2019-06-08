Long before Matt Knoll brought the first national championship to the Baylor campus, before Kim Mulkey built the Lady Bears into one of the elite basketball programs in the country, before Felecia Mulkey started cartwheeling her way to title after title after title after title (after title), there was Clyde Hart.
Sorry, gang, but Hart is the O.G. The Original Gold Medalist. (OK, so, he’s the OGM.)
Name a successful Baylor coach of the past half-century. Scott Drew. Steve Smith. Mickey Sullivan. Grant Teaff, maybe?
Hart predates them all.
When Hart, 85, started coaching at his alma mater, “My Boyfriend’s Back” by the Angels topped the chart, a gallon of gas cost 30 cents, and John F. Kennedy was President of the United States. His coaching career has been a marathon, for sure, which is kind of ironic for a guy who was a state champion sprinter in Arkansas in the early 1950s.
Here’s another stat to put Hart’s run in perspective – he’s been coaching longer than 11 of Baylor’s other head coaches have been alive.
But Hart’s longevity is but a fraction of what makes him so special. This is a career marked by quality as much as quantity. That much was evident for the Baylor track and field program year after year at the NCAA meet. They scored points not by having a busload of qualifiers spread out across a multitude of disciplines, but by developing truly world-class athletes in a handful of select events.
Hart was winning everything at Baylor when winning everything at Baylor wasn’t cool. The numbers, no matter how many times you double-check them for accuracy, remain staggering on every repeat reading. Nine NCAA records. Nearly 600 All-America performances. A total of 34 national champions.
Now, a critic might note that those victories were “only” individual or relay national championships. Hart never won a national championship team title at Baylor.
Well, true. Only three private schools have ever won the NCAA men’s outdoor crown in almost 100 years of putting on the meet. What Hart was able to do in stretching his limited number of scholarships across a 40-athlete roster, constructing a consistent scorer at the national meet in the process, served as a master class in sculpting. Give the man some Silly Putty, and he’ll give you Michelangelo’s David.
Consider this: One of the greatest track coaches in the world – not just the country, the world – has called Waco home for more than a half-century. Hart’s protégés were the gold standard in the 400 for years, winning a gold in six straight Olympic Games from 1996 to 2012 and at least two golds in five straight Olympics.
You could trot out the cliché that Hart has forgotten more about how to coach the sport than anyone else will ever know, but that’s not true. That’s because he hasn’t forgotten anything. His mind isn’t a steel trap. It’s the Jaws of Life. When Baylor head coach Todd Harbour says that Hart could easily coach until he’s 100, he’s not kidding.
“I could coach mentally,” Hart said on Friday night in Austin, after Wil London and the Baylor 4x400 team added a couple more All-America results to the coach’s career list. “I think I’m a better coach every year. You learn, that’s not the problem. It’s just you’ve got to quit some time. So, I just made up my mind that I would go out with Wil. I wanted to see him through.
“My health is as good as it’s been. But, you don’t know what next year will bring. I need to spend more time with my wife and my dog, my family and my golf game.”
Hart has earned that. He deserves to relax and enjoy his even-more-golden years. He deserves to spend his afternoons on the back nine instead of the track facility that bears his name. But I suspect it’ll still be hard for him to let the sport go, to say goodbye to so many people he loves.
His desire to see London through to the end speaks to Hart’s heart. He cares about his athletes. Loves them. Always has. Always will. (The outpouring of well wishes and support they showed the coach at his retirement dinner earlier this spring proves that love is requited.
Hart also loves Baylor. Did you know that he actually signed with LSU when he was coming out of high school? Back in the 1950s, an athlete could sign and still change his mind. Hart was drawn to LSU’s splendid track facility, which was far and above anything he saw at Baylor, which was practicing on an old high school track and didn’t even employ a full-time track coach.
But Baylor was Baylor – and LSU wasn’t.
“I selected Baylor because of the university,” Hart said. “And that’s what I’ve recruited with, and it seemed to work. I recruited Michael Johnson first with the school and then the track program.
“I feel like that’s important, and I feel like we’ve gotten away from that. There’s just too much kids coming and going, and coaches leave, (the kids) leave. We need to recruit kids that love the university and want to get an education. If you can’t sell Baylor, you can’t sell anything.”
Hart was sold on Baylor a long time ago. Baylor gave Hart an education. It gave him a job. It even gave him a wife, Maxine, another longtime Baylor employee.
In turn, he gave Baylor everything he had – which turned out to be more than the school could have dreamed.
Some weeks ago, a group of us were standing in the field house next to the Track That Clyde Built. We were debating who should make up Baylor’s all-time 4x400 relay team. Specifically, we were arguing about the fourth member, as we looked at Michael Johnson, Jeremy Wariner and Darold Williamson as no-brainer selections.
In the midst of the conversation, Hart happened by. Naturally, we had to pick his brain. He’s the expert.
“Can’t do it,” Hart said, matter-of-factly. “How can you leave off a Raymond Pierre? How can you leave off a Deon Minor?” He then proceeded to quickly rattle off another half-dozen names before saying again, “Nope. You can’t do it.”
Then he added with a little grin, “But I’d like to see that team.”
Hart has been blessed with many a superior athlete over the years. Great athletes help make great coaches. But it’s telling how much credit they pass back his direction.
The latest generation wanted to script the perfect Hollywood ending for Hart. They put a lot of pressure on themselves to do so. They wanted to give him one more national championship on his way out to the golf course.
Instead, the Bears finished sixth in the men’s 4x400 relay on Friday. And afterward, Hart heaped praise on the team and expressed his pride in them, especially considering they’d lost half their starting foursome from the start of the season.
You see, Clyde Hart didn’t need the Hollywood ending. His legacy is secure.
And it predates them all.