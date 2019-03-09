BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – It wasn’t a championship day, but it was a good day for Quarter-Miler U.
Baylor senior Wil London picked up a bronze medal in the 400-meter dash on the final day of the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Later, the Bears’ 4x400 relay team motored to an eighth-place finish overall, giving Baylor All-America honors.
London lowered his own school record in the 400 on his way to his third-place finish. Running out of lane three for the second straight day, the senior from Waco powered to a time of 45.16, two hundredths of a second faster than the school record he had set at the Big 12 meet.
South Carolina State’s Tyrell Richard dazzled in winning gold, as the only runner to post a sub-45 time at 44.82. Houston’s Kahmari Montgomery (45.03) nabbed the silver.
In the men’s 4x400, Caleb Dickson took London’s place on the anchor leg in order to give the BU senior a breather. Dickson teamed with Matthew Moore, Howard “Trey” Fields III and Jayson Baldridge to a time of 3:08.63, which was second in their heat and eighth overall.
Houston won gold at 3:05.04, while Texas A&M took second.
The BU women’s 4x400 team finished 11th overall with a time of 3:37.08. In the women’s pole vault, BU sophomore Tuesdi Tidwell finished 14th, clearing 13-73/4. It was Tidwell’s first appearance at the NCAA meet.
Baylor will open the outdoor track season next weekend at USC’s Trojan Invitational in Los Angeles.