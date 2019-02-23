LUBBOCK — Wil London wanted the record. He got it.
And he wasn’t alone.
The Baylor senior broke Jeremy Wariner’s 15-year-old school record in the 400-meter dash on his way to winning gold at the Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday. London zipped to a time of 45.19, breaking Wariner’s clocking of 45.39 from the NCAA Championships in 2004.
It also marked the first Big 12 indoor title in the race for London, who has three outdoor conference crowns to his credit. He easily motored past the next-nearest sprinter, Oklahoma State freshman Ashton Hicks, who was second at 45.60.
London was joined in the top eight by teammates Matthew Moorer (46.57) in third and Howard “Trey” Fields III (46.64) in fifth.
On the women’s side, Baylor senior Kiana Horton matched London by winning 400 gold and setting a school record in the process. Horton raced to a winning time of 52.18 to take the title by several steps ahead of Texas Tech’s Sara Limp (52.60). Baylor’s Victoria Powell was fourth at 53.08.
Led by London and Horton, Baylor also swept the 4x400-meter titles, with the men winning in 3:05.58, a smidgen ahead of TCU (3:05.73). Baylor’s foursome was comprised of Moorer, Fields, Jayson Baldidge and London.
The women outraced Kansas in their 4x400 race, clocking a winning time of 3:33.92 while the Jayhawks came in at 3:34.49. The relay squad was made up of Horton, Powell, Aaliyah Miller and Sydney Washington.
“It was a big day for some individuals,” Baylor coach Todd Harbour said. “Just incredible performances by Kiana and Wil in the quarter. Two school records. Those are two pretty special school records both of those guys took down. Wil breaking Jeremy (Wariner)’s school record, that was a big one. The 4x4s closed it out on a great note. We think maybe our ladies got in (to NCAAs) so we’re hopeful there. That was a great way to end it.”
In all, Baylor won five Big 12 titles at the meet, along with KC Lightfoot’s pole vault title on Friday. The Baylor men finished sixth in the team race with 68 points, and in a bit of symmetry, the women were also sixth with 68 points.
Texas Tech’s Divine Oduduru continued his crazy-fast run of sprint titles, sweeping the 60 and 200-meter dashes. Oduduru blazed to a time of 6.52 in the 60, and was even more dynamic in the 200, coming in at 20.08, a world-leading time and a Big 12 record. Baylor’s Maxwell Willis ran a personal-best 6.64 to finish third in the 60, and was also third in the 200 at 20.96.
Next up for Baylor is the NCAA Championships on March 8-9 in Birmingham, Ala.