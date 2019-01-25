LUBBOCK — Three meets in to the indoor season, Baylor’s Wil London looks to be in midseason form.
The Baylor senior ran 45.73 in the 400-meter dash at the Texas Tech Invitational on Friday, the winning time of the race and the fifth-best indoor time in the event in school history. Only Jeremy Wariner and Brandon Couts have ever run faster for the Bears during the indoor season.
BU freshman Cole Hardan took first in the “B” section of the men’s weight throw, posting an indoor school record of 56-11.5.
On the women’s side, Baylor’s Kiana Horton clocked 52.56 to finish second in the 400. The time was only a thousandth of a second off her personal best, and ranked fourth on BU’s all-time list.
The meet continues through Saturday.