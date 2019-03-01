Chalk up another honor for Baylor’s KC Lightfoot, whose debut season for the BU track and field team is fast becoming one to remember.
The Big 12 honored Lightfoot as its Outstanding Freshman of the Year on Friday. The pole vaulter out of Lee’s Summit, Mo., won the Big 12 indoor title last weekend in Lubbock, tying his own school record in the process. Lightfoot cleared 18-71/2, matching the mark he had set the week before, when he surpassed Bill Payne’s 28-year-old Baylor school record.
Lightfoot surpassed 18 feet in his very first collegiate meet, finishing second at the Ted Nelson Invitational in College Station on Jan. 12 when he went 18-13/4. He also took gold medals at the Larry Wieczorek Invitational (17-101/2) and at the Texas Tech Classic (18-31/4).
“I’m glad practice and results are showing and the jumps are feeling good,” Lightfoot said. “Hopefully I can carry this over to outdoor season and next weekend in Alabama.”
Lightfoot, who ranks sixth nationally, will compete March 8-9 at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Ala. He’ll be joined by teammates Wil London (400, 4x400 relay), Matthew Moorer (4x400 relay), Trey Fields (4x400 relay), Jayson Baldridge (4x400 relay) on the men’s side, and Tuesdi Tidwell (pole vault), Kiana Horton (200, 400, 4x400), Victoria Powell (4x400), Sydney Washington (4x400) and Aaliyah Miller (4x400) from the women’s team.