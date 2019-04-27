FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Baylor swept the women’s and men’s 4x400 relays to put a nice finishing touch on the National Relay Championships on Saturday, hosted by Arkansas.
Baylor coach Todd Harbour called the two-day meet “a solid weekend” as the Bears registered six event wins in all. On the opening day of the meet on Friday, the Bears picked up wins from KC Lightfoot in the men’s pole vault (18-51/4), Wil London in the men’s 400 (45.25), Jayson Baldridge in the men’s 400 hurdles (50.48) and Maxwell Willis in the men’s 200 (20.89).
In the women’s 4x400, anchor Aaliyah Miller turned in a huge leg of 53.04 seconds to make up a full two-second deficit and propel the Bears past Arkansas for the win, clocking 3:35.71. Miller was joined by Morgan Stewart, Sydney Washington and Leti De Souza.
In the men’s 4x400, Chris Platt joined Baylor’s top foursome for the first time this year. Platt, who also plays receiver for BU’s football team, teamed with London, Matthew Moorer and Howard Fields III for a winning time of 3:07.81. London surged past Oklahoma State after taking the pass for the anchor, then held off Arkansas and TCU on the back stretch.
Baylor’s next action will come at the Big 12 Outdoor Championships May 10-12 in Norman, Okla.