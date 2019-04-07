COLLEGE STATION – Baylor’s track and field team picked up three event wins at The Reveille meet on Saturday, withstanding a three-hour delay due to bad weather.
Baylor’s Tuesdi Tidwell won the women’s pole vault, clearing a new personal best with a jump of 13-113/4. Also on the women’s side, Leti De Souza powered from behind on the second lap to win the 800, clocking in at 2:07.39.
For the Baylor men, Maxwell Willis dashed to gold in the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.11.
The foursome of Howard “Trey” Fields, Wil London, Jayson Baldridge and Caleb Dickson finished second in the 4x400 relay in a time of 3:04.86. That was just behind Texas A&M’s winning time of 3:04.63.
The meet marked the debut of A&M’s new E.B. Cushing Stadium.
Baylor is off next weekend, and will return to action April 19-20 at home with the annual Michael Johnson Invitational.