AUSTIN – The Baylor women’s 4x800-meter relay team picked up a win on the final day of the Texas Relays on Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
The Bears clocked 8:41.66 in taking the win in the event, behind the foursome of Alison Andrews-Paul, Leti De Souza, Morgan Stewart and Aaliyah Miller. Kansas State finished second with a time of 8:42.25.
Both of Baylor’s 4x400 relay teams placed fourth. On the women’s side, the Bears clocked 3:36.14, well behind Texas A&M’s winning time of 3:32.93. The BU men came in at 3:05.83, and the Aggies won that race as well, with a time of 3:03.30.
In the men’s pole vault, BU freshman KC Lightfoot cleared 17-101/2 to finish third. Maxwell Willis was third in the invitational 200, coming in at 20.88.
The Bears will travel to College Station next Saturday for the Reveille Invitational.