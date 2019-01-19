IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Baylor track and field team made the most of its road trip.
The Baylor women won the team title at Iowa’s Larry Wieczorek Invitational on Saturday, while BU men’s freshman KC Lightfoot claimed the award for the top male field performer in the meet.
Lightfoot took gold in the pole vault on Friday, picking up the first individual title of his college career, clearing a meet-record 17-10 1/2.
The Baylor women totaled 91 points in all, and got a win from Sydney Washington in the 60-meter dash premier race on Saturday’s closing day. Washington, a sophomore from Round Rock Stony Point, clocked a winning time of 7.41 seconds.
On the men’s side, Baylor won two golds in the 4x400 relay to close the meet, as its “B” team won its race in a time of 3:14.40, while its “A” squad also powered to a win with a time of 3:07.60, just ahead of Iowa (3:08.97) and Minnesota (3:10.51).
In the men’s 400, BU sophomore Trey Fields claimed silver with a time of 47.05, just behind Iowa junior Karayme Bartley (46.39).
Baylor will return to action next weekend at the Texas Tech Invitational in Lubbock.