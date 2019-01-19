IOWA CITY, Iowa – The Baylor track and field team made the most of its road trip.
The Baylor women won the team title at Iowa’s Larry Wieczorek Invitational on Saturday, while BU men’s freshman KC Lightfoot claimed the award for the top male field performer in the meet.
Lightfoot took gold in the pole vault on Friday, picking up the first individual title of his college career, clearing a meet-record 17-10 1/2.
The Baylor women totaled 91 points in all, and got a win from Sydney Washington in the 60-meter dash premier race on Saturday’s closing day. Washington, a sophomore from Round Rock Stony Point, clocked a winning time of 7.41 seconds.
On the men’s side, Baylor won two golds in the 4x400 relay to close the meet, as its “B” team won its race in a time of 3:14.40, while its “A” squad also powered to a win with a time of 3:07.60, just ahead of Iowa (3:08.97) and Minnesota (3:10.51).
In the men’s 400, BU sophomore Trey Fields claimed silver with a time of 47.05, just behind Iowa junior Karayme Bartley (46.39).
Baylor will return to action next weekend at the Texas Tech Invitational in Lubbock.
Suspended skating champion Coughlin dies
John Coughlin, a two-time U.S. pairs champion recently suspended from figure skating, died by suicide in Kansas City, Missouri. He was 33.
U.S. Figure Skating released a statement Saturday and cited his sister, Angela Laune. The sister said in a Facebook post that her “wonderful, strong, amazingly compassionate brother John Coughlin took his own life. ... I have no words.” There were no further details from her.
Kansas City Police Sgt. Jacob Becchina declined to give specifics on the death.
Coughlin received an interim suspension from the U.S. Center for SafeSport and USFS on Thursday for unspecified conduct. He was barred from any activities sanctioned by the skating body or the U.S. Olympic Committee.
USFS said it was “stunned’ by the news and extended “heartfelt and deepest sympathies” to the family. The organization said it would have no further comment “until a later time.”
Coughlin won national pairs championships with two partners. He teamed with Caitlin Yankowskas in 2011 and with Caydee Denney the next year.