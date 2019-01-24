Get your heat sheets ready, because the Baylor track and field team is back at it for the third straight weekend of the 2019 season, as the Bears will compete at the Texas Tech Invitational in Lubbock on Friday and Saturday.
“It’s a little bit of a grind stretch for us,” Baylor coach Todd Harbour said. “This is the first year that we’ve gone three in a row, but I think our athletes have done well and I think we’re in a good place right now. Just trying to make sure we’re recovering. We’re jumping into a really, really good meet this weekend.”
Baylor will take 60 athletes to Lubbock, and the field features some top-flight teams, including Florida State, Miami, USC and host Texas Tech.