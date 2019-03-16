LOS ANGELES – The Baylor track and field team soaked up the sunny skies in L.A., and got some work done in the process.
Baylor recorded eight event victories at the USC Trojan Invitational, which wrapped up Saturday at Cromwell Field and Locker Track Stadium. The meet marked the opener of the outdoor season.
On the women’s side, Baylor had wins from Megan SaxvanderWeyden (javelin, 164-9), Sarah Yocum (100-meter hurdles, 1:00.29) and Leticia De Souza (800, 2:08.13). For the Baylor men, Jalen Seals won gold in the long jump, going 23-10 into a headwind. Baylor also got wins from KC Lightfoot in the pole vault (18-51/4), Kalon Barnes in the 100 (10.43), Isaiah Cunningham in the 200 (21.17) and Trey Fields in the 400 (46.49).
It was the college track debut for Barnes, a defensive back for the Baylor football team, as well as his teammates J.T. Woods and Mark Milton, while Raleigh Texada was opening his second year.
Lightfoot’s vault set a track record, and ranked No. 6 in school history.
The Bears will host the Baylor Invitational next Saturday at Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium.