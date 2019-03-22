Baylor track and field will compete at home for the first time this year, hosting the Baylor Invitational on Saturday at the Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium.
Baylor opened the outdoor season with a terrific showing last weekend at USC. The Bears won eight event titles, including fantastic performances from freshmen like KC Lightfoot in the pole vault and Kalon “Boogie” Barnes in the 100. Lightfoot owns the No. 1 vault in the nation after one meet (18-51/4) while Barnes, who doubles as a Baylor football defensive back, ran 10.43 in the 100, the sixth-best time nationally thus far.
North Texas, Incarnate Word and Abilene Christian will join the Bears for the four-team meet. This marks the first of two home meets for Baylor, which will also host the Michael Johnson Invitational on April 19-20.
Saturday’s action starts with several field events at 10 a.m. The running will begin at 2 p.m. with the women’s steeplechase.
MCC baseball earns two wins when C. Texas cancels
McLennan Community College baseball got two wins the easy way. Central Texas College cancelled the doubleheader scheduled with MCC for Saturday, giving the Highlanders two wins, upping their record to 25-7, 11-1 in conference.
The Highlanders are scheduled to play Blinn College in a non-conference game at 2 p.m. Monday in the Bosque River Ballpark.
Groesbeck hires former state-winning coach
An old Goat is headed home.
Groesbeck ISD has hired Jerry Bomar as its new head football coach and athletic director. Bomar knows Groesbeck well, as he was the program’s head coach when it won the Class 3A state championship in 1991.
Overall, Bomar has 43 years of coaching experience, and owns a 256-149-3 record as a head coach. He comes to Groesbeck from Beeville, where he has been since 2016.
“I am proud that we are fortunate enough to have such a capable and experienced coach and athletic director that will be leading our Goats and Lady Goats,” Groesbeck superintendent James Cowley said in a release.
Bomar is expected to start sometime in April, though exact details are still being finalized.
BU women’s golf to travel to Evans Derby Tournament
The Baylor women’s golf team travels to Auburn, Alabama for a three day tournament beginning Monday.
The Bears will compete in the Evans Derby Experience against 13 other teams. Besides No. 13 host Auburn University, other teams are No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Duke, No. 7 Florida, No. 8 Arkansas, No. 9 South Carolina, No. 11 Florida State, No. 14 Kent State, No. 18 Alabama and No. 22 Clemson. Louisville, Mississippi State and Ole Miss round out the competition.
Highlassies fall to Temple in Friday doubleheader
No team likes losing. The feeling is only intensified when the team that defeats you is a bitter rival.
The McLennan Community College softball team found themselves on the losing end in both games of their doubleheader Friday against Temple College. The Lady Leopards won the first game, 9-2, and won the second, 12-6.
The first game was never in doubt as the Lady Leopards scored in every odd-numbered inning. With one run in the first, two in the third, one more in the fifth and five in the seventh, MCC was never really in the game. The team’s two runs in the bottom of the seventh were too little to turn the tide.
There seemed to be more fight in the Highlassies (13-11, 9-4 conference) in the second game of the series. Both teams scored five runs in the first inning. Unfortunately for the home team, Temple did one better in the second inning, scoring six runs in the top, while McLennan could only muster one run. Temple added a final run in the top of the sixth, and the scoring came to a conclusion.
Emily Klanika took the loss in game one, with Destiny Guerra taking the loss in the second.
The Highlassies travel to North Central on Wednesday for a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.
Baylor women’s tennis loses to No. 16 Kansas
The No. 16 Kansas women’s tennis team kept up Baylor’s woes by defeating the Bears, 6-1, on Friday evening at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Baylor (5-15, 0-2 Big 12) has now lost 14-straight matches. The Bears last finished on the winning end when they rolled past Wichita State, 4-1, on Jan. 26.
The Baylor doubles team of Livia Kraus and Kris Sorokolet won their doubles match, 6-4, over Kansas’ Janet Koch and Nina Khmeinitckaia. But the Jayhawks won the other two doubles matches to claim the doubles point.
Baylor claimed its lone point in singles play when Kraus defeated Koch, 6-2, 0-6, 6-4, in the No. 2 singles match.
Baylor’s season continues when it hosts No. 36 Kansas State at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Hurd Tennis Center.