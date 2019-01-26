LUBBOCK – When the meet was over, Todd Harbour wanted to start where the Bears finished, with the 4x400-meter relays.
And why not? Baylor finished strong.
The Baylor men finished second and the women took third in the 4x400 at Saturday’s Texas Tech Invitational. And while the Bears didn’t win, Harbour was more than happy with the teams’ times, as the men’s clocking of 3:04.76 ranked in the top five nationally while the women posted a solid 3:34.95, which should put them in the top 12 in the nation.
““You have to start with the 4x4s,” Harbour said. “Those are two big times for both of those groups.”
Meanwhile, KC Lightfoot continued to light it up, as the freshman won the men’s pole vault with a best of 18-3.25. That was just shy of Bill Payne’s school record of 18-4.75. BU sophomore Riley Richards was third in the event at a personal-best 17-9.25.
The Bears will take next weekend off before heading to the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., on Feb. 8.