After a successful home meet last weekend that included 20 event wins, the Baylor track and field team will kick off action at the 92nd annual Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays on Thursday, and continuing through Saturday.
One of the biggest meets in the country, this year’s Texas Relays feature more than 7,200 athletes entered from the high school, college, and invitational (professional) ranks.
Baylor owns some of the best marks and times in the country early in the outdoor season, including KC Lightfoot (No. 1 in men’s pole vault, 18-51/4), Kalon “Boogie” Barnes (No. 7 in 100, 10.29) and Alex Madlock (No. 1 in women’s triple jump, 44-03/4).