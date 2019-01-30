Baylor senior sprinter Wil London has been named the Big 12’s Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week.
London made his season debut in the 400 last weekend in Lubbock, and dashed to a nation-leading time of 45.73. The time set a new facility and meet record. London also anchored Baylor’s 4x400 relay that finished second at the meet with a time of 3:04.76.
“Being Big 12 athlete of the week means a lot,” London said. “I’ve been through a lot these last couple weeks and these last couple years. It feels good to bounce back and be where I was once.”
London and the Bears will return to action Feb. 8-9 at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., while another portion of the team will instead compete that same weekend at the Iowa State Classic in Ames, Iowa.