Baylor’s Kiana Horton will compete at the NACAC Senior Championships in Toronto on Sunday.

Baylor track’s Kiana Horton will wear the red, white and blue singlet of Team USA for a second time this summer when she competes at the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Senior Championships this weekend in Toronto.

Horton will run on USA’s 4x400-meter relay team at 3:10 p.m. Central on Sunday.

Last year as a junior, Horton put together her best season, winning two All-America honors in the 400 and 4x400 relay. She also set a new school record in the 400 after running 51.22 at the Big 12 Outdoor Championships in Waco.

