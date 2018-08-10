Big 12 Track (copy)
Baylor's Kiana Horton will compete at the NACAC Senior Championships in Toronto on Sunday.

Baylor track’s Kiana Horton will wear the red, white and blue singlet of Team USA for a second time this summer when she competes at the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Senior Championships this weekend in Toronto.

Horton will run on USA’s 4x400-meter relay team at 3:10 p.m. Central on Sunday.

Last year as a junior, Horton put together her best season, winning two All-America honors in the 400 and 4x400 relay. She also set a new school record in the 400 after running 51.22 at the Big 12 Outdoor Championships in Waco.

