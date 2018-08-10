Baylor track’s Kiana Horton will wear the red, white and blue singlet of Team USA for a second time this summer when she competes at the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Senior Championships this weekend in Toronto.
Horton will run on USA’s 4x400-meter relay team at 3:10 p.m. Central on Sunday.
Last year as a junior, Horton put together her best season, winning two All-America honors in the 400 and 4x400 relay. She also set a new school record in the 400 after running 51.22 at the Big 12 Outdoor Championships in Waco.