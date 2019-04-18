When an athlete is guaranteed only two home performances a year, he or she doesn’t take them for granted.
And when the last one of all rolls around, you’d better believe it’s special.
For 26 seniors on the Baylor track and field team, this weekend’s Michael Johnson Invitational marks the finish line of their home competitions in the green and gold. It’s a larger-than-normal senior class and one not short on medal-wearing bling, led by All-Americans like Wil London and Kiana Horton.
“It hasn’t hit yet. It’ll be fun on Saturday,” said London, a four-time Big 12 champion in the 400-meter dash, including indoor and outdoor. “I know there will be a lot of great people who will be here, a lot of fast competition, so the goal is to win and run a fast time. That’s what I’m looking forward to.”
Horton, the reigning Big 12 indoor and outdoor champion in the women’s 400, said she can’t wait to launch some fireworks for the home crowd. Since Baylor doesn’t have an indoor track and field facility, it gets only two chances to shine in front of the home fans during the outdoor season, except for seasons where it might host the Big 12 meet.
“It’s a bittersweet feeling, but it’s time to put on a show for everyone who came out all the years that I’ve been here, freshman, sophomore, junior year, all the supporters, all the fans we have,” Horton said. “It’s amazing what kind of crowd MJ can bring out. We’re going to have great weather, so there should be no excuse. Everyone should be cheering loud and proud to get the track meet going.”
In addition to all the seniors who will be bidding farewell, the MJ meet will serve as the final home meet for Clyde Hart as an official member of the BU coaching staff. Hart plans to retire after an illustrious, 56-year coaching career at the end of the outdoor season.
That said, Baylor coach Todd Harbour said that Hart will be welcome to help out in any capacity he wants in the future. His name is emblazoned on the stadium, after all.
“I think he’s OK, I don’t know that it’s hitting him,” Harbour said. “I think it is a little bit, that this is the last (home meet), but I foresee him being around in some way. So, I don’t think he’s not ever going to come back. I think there are going to be ways that we can get him back up here and be a part of it. I think that’s something he’d like and we would as well.”
The king of Quarter-Miler U has decided that it’s time to abdicate his throne.
Hart will be honored at a dinner Friday night at 7 at the Baylor Club, as well as during a ceremony at the meet at 5:50 p.m. Saturday. The busy weekend also includes a dedication ceremony for a new pavilion at the track at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, as well as the Senior Night recognition at 4:30 p.m.
Oh, and if all that isn’t enough to draw the fans out, the scorched earth that the sizzling field of teams will leave should do it. It’s a strong crop of competition that includes several of Baylor’s Big 12 and in-state rivals, including Texas, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Iowa State and Kansas State, among others.
Waco is London’s home, and he’s been competing in track meets here as long as he can remember, from his summer track days up through state meet glory at Waco High and then on to Baylor. The senior star always gains a measure of extra motivation from trying to put on a show for the hometown throng.
“I’ve lived in Waco all my life and I have all my family coming here and everybody looks forward to the race of me running,” London said. “So, I know if they’re coming here they want to see a show. I’m always prepared to give them one.”