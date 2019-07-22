SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — Baylor’s Matthew Moorer is coming home with a gold medal.
Moorer helped USA Track and Field capture a win in the 4x400-meter relay at the Pan American Under 20 Championships. Moorer and the Americans clocked 2:59.30, which broke the world record for an under-20 team.
Moorer, who will be a sophomore at Baylor in 2019-20, ran a third-leg split of 45.2. Also competing on the team were Frederick Lewis, Justin Robinson and Matthew Boling, the latter being the National High School Track Athlete of the Year and a multi-time state champion from Strake Jesuit.