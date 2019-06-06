AUSTIN – With All-American Kiana Horton moving to the second leg instead of her usual spot at anchor, the Baylor women's 4x400 relay team got it done in Thursday's semifinals at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
The Bears finished second in their heat to automatically qualify for Saturday's final, guaranteeing themselves of an All-America season in Clyde Hart's final run as coach.
Baylor clocked in at 3:32.69, behind only South Carolina (3:31.97) in its heat. The Bears and Gamecocks will be joined by USC, Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Oregon and South Carolina in the final.
Running on the relay for Baylor were Aaliyah Miller, Horton, Sydney Washington and Victoria Powell.
Baylor’s Miller couldn’t replicate the kind of 800-meter race she ran in the NCAA West Prelims, as the sophomore failed to advance through the semifinals.
Miller ran 2:06.30, finishing eighth in her heat and 19th overall. The sophomore set the Big 12 record at 2:02.41 last year, and was coming off a season-best time of 2:03.68 from her effort in Sacramento to qualify for nationals.
But BU’s lone individual qualifier on the women’s side failed to get through to the final. She'll still have a chance to medal in the 4x400, though.