AUSTIN – Baylor’s Alex Madlock made a little history in winning the women’s triple jump title at the Texas Relays on Friday.
Madlock soared 45-3 to claim gold, moving into the No. 2 spot on Baylor’s all-time record book. The only other BU jumper to ever travel farther is Madlock’s current coach Stacey (Bowers) Smith. Madlock’s jump also extended her own NCAA-leading mark.
“It was a big day for Alex,” Baylor coach Todd Harbour said. “I couldn’t be more proud for her.”
BU’s Jayson Baldridge finished third in the final of the 400-meter hurdles, lowering his season-best time to 50.63. The Bears’ 4x100 relay team advanced through Friday’s prelims and onto Saturday’s final by clocking 40 seconds flat. Baylor’s quartet was made up of Ian Braxton, Isaiah Cunningham, Maxwell Williams and Kalon Barnes.
The Texas Relays will conclude on Saturday.