SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Baylor’s Wil London knows his way to the NCAA meet.
He’ll have a few friends with him when he goes.
London was among three Baylor athletes who punched their tickets to nationals at the NCAA West Prelims at Hornet Stadium on Friday. The BU senior, who finished eighth nationally last year, will get his chance to improve on that showing as he won his 400-meter heat with a time of 45.11 to automatically qualify.
BU sophomore Howard “Trey” Fields III will join London in Austin, as he ran 45.97 to advance.
Also, Baylor junior Aaliyah Miller qualified for nationals in the women’s 800. She turned in her best race of the season, as she clocked 2:03.68 in a fast heat to punch her ticket.
Those athletes join KC Lightfoot (pole vault) and Jalen Seals (long jump) who qualified for nationals on Thursday’s opening day of the meet. The third and final day comes Saturday, where the BU men’s and women’s 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams, Cole Hardan (men’s shot put), Alex Madlock (women’s triple jump) and Seals (men’s triple jump) will all compete.