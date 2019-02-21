Every day when he arrives at the Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium, Wil London stops at the exact same point of the hallway.
He turns and faces the wall, where a board hangs that lists the school’s various event record holders. London runs his thumb across the 400-meter records and thinks, “That’ll be me someday soon.”
London will take another crack at joining that board when the Baylor senior and his teammates compete at the Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships in Lubbock on Friday and Saturday.
“I think Wil’s about as focused a young man as we have,” Baylor coach Todd Harbour said. “He’s on a mission, it’s his senior year and he’s got some other things on his mind, definitely wants to run past college. He comes by that record board and looks at it every day. He looks at Olympic gold medalist’s indoor record there, and he’s got a shot at it. So this track this weekend, I think he’s probably going to take a crack at it. That’s a pretty good record, too, by Jeremy (Wariner).”
Wariner’s indoor record is 45.39, set at the NCAA Indoor Championships in 2004. London is not far behind, with a best of 45.73 run earlier this season in – of all places – Lubbock. That time ranks as the fifth-fastest indoor 400 clocking in BU history, and only Wariner and Brandon Couts have ever run faster.
“I approach all meets the same,” London said. “Just be ready and attack, whenever I’m on the track. Whenever I’m on the track, I’ve got to be a monster. I’ve got to be the best out there, and have the mentality that I’m the greatest when I step on the track, regardless if there’s a guy who’s three seconds slower than me or a guy who’s three seconds faster. I have to be able to know what I’m capable of doing and execute everything that I practiced.”
For all his career achievements, the Big 12 indoor meet hasn’t been as fruitful for the Waco-bred senior. London won conference titles in the 400 in each of the past three years during the outdoor season. But partially slowed by past injuries, he has yet to claim a Big 12 title under the roof.
“Most definitely, I’ve been working all year for this one,” London said. “The past experience, I went through an injury last year and then the other two I just got knocked out at the end. But I managed to still make the nationals. But this year I wanted to focus on winning a conference title.”
London heads up a pack of Bears who should contend for Big 12 titles in Lubbock. Nobody is flying higher right now than freshman KC Lightfoot, the reigning conference athlete of the week. Lightfoot broke a 28-year-old school record in the pole vault last week, clearing 18-71/2, a mark that ranks No. 1 in the Big 12 and No. 6 nationally.
Behind Lightfoot, sophomore Riley Richards and sophomore Tuesdi Tidwell on the women’s side, Baylor’s pole vaulting crew has built up an impressive collection of sky divers.
“It is neat to see,” Harbour said. “Brandon (Richards) is doing an outstanding job with our vaulters. We’ve got some incredible recruits coming in on the ladies’ side next year, and then KC and Riley, those two guys, and Reese (Sarnowski), he’s got a good little crew on the guys’ side right now. I love watching the vault. I coached it in high school, one of the most enjoyable events for me to see in the field, especially. To see us get back to that place we’ve been in the past is pretty neat.”
Senior Kiana Horton will be one of the top challengers for gold in the women’s 400. Horton, the reigning Big 12 outdoor champion, has a season-best time of 52.56, which ranks second in the Big 12 and sixth nationally.
In addition to several athletes who are casting longing eyes at the top of the podium, Baylor has a number of competitors who are just on the cusp of qualifying for the NCAA meet in their respective events. Among those is sophomore women’s triple jumper Alex Madlock, who ranks 17th in the country with a best of 42-11, and will be trying to better that mark to move into the top 16.
Baylor historically has been a better NCAA team than a Big 12 team, as scholarship limits and tuition costs prompt the coaches to build around quality rather than quantity. The Baylor women did win the Big 12 team title two years ago, but aren’t expected to contend for that trophy this year, and it would also be a surprise if the Baylor men ascended to that spot. The Bears are ranked a respectable No. 26 in the country, but that puts them seventh in the loaded Big 12.
Nevertheless, the Bears don’t plan to dog it, either.
“We’ve got a better team nationally than we did this time last year on both sides,” Harbour said. “Our men have got several qualified already, a couple on the bubble. Alex is on the bubble in the triple jump, we’ve got a couple of ladies who need to get it done. I think we’ll have a better team at the NCAA meet, but you always want to compete at the Big 12 meet. We’re going to be measured. You always want to go into it and try to do as well as you possibly can.”