FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Baylor’s Wil London turned in another fast-paced weekend, as the senior from Waco won the 400-meter dash title and turned in a blazing anchor leg in the 4x400 at the Tyson Invitational.
London clocked in at 45.93 to win gold in the individual 400, breezing past the field. Then in Saturday’s 4x400 relay, London powered to a 44.71-second anchor leg to push the Bears to a second-place finish with a time of 3:04.49, just behind Florida’s 3:03.17. Baylor beat the likes of USC, LSU, Iowa and Arkansas in the race.
In other action, Alex Medlock highlighted a great day for the BU jumpers as she won the women’s triple jump title. Medlock had a personal-best 42-16 jump, moving her into the top 16 in the NCAA. In the men’s triple jump, Jalen Seals nabbed a silver with a best of 50-101/4 in his season debut.
Junior T.J. Sugg won the men’s mile for the Bears, improving his season-best time by nearly five seconds to 4:16.35. It was Sugg’s first title of the year.
Baylor will next compete at the Big 12 Indoor Championships Feb. 22-23 in Lubbock.