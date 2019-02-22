LUBBOCK — Not even two full months into his freshman season, Baylor’s KC Lightfoot is a Big 12 champion.
The freshman claimed the Big 12 title in the men’s pole vault on Friday in Lubbock. He soared 18-7 1/2 for the second straight week to tie his own indoor school record. Sophomore Riley Richards finished sixth, going 17-5 1/2.
Baylor sophomore Tuesdi Tidwell captured a silver medal in the women’s pole vault. Tidwell and Texas Tech’s Chinne Okoronkwo both topped 14-2 1/2, but the Tech junior claimed gold based on fewer misses.
For Tidwell, the mark represented a personal best and the fourth-best mark in school history, behind three of Annie Rhodes’ top vaults.
The Big 12 Indoor Championships will continue with the running finals on Saturday.