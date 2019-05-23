SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Baylor freshman KC Lightfoot will get his chance to compete for an NCAA pole vault title.
Lightfoot took care of business and did what he needed to do to advance to nationals at the NCAA West Prelims on Thursday. The top 12 competitors advance to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships June 5-8, and Lightfoot was one of 11 competitors who cleared 17-5 and easily qualified. (Rather than continue competing, the event is halted once the top 12 are determined.)
Lightfoot finished eighth at the NCAA indoor meet in March, becoming Baylor’s first pole vault All-American since 2002.
Also among the NCAA qualifiers in the pole vault were a pair of Texas Tech athletes, including junior Brandon Bray, a former China Spring star.
Lightfoot was one of two field event athletes for Baylor to punch their tickets to nationals on Thursday, the first day of the NCAA West meet. Also moving on was Jalen Seals in the long jump, while Alyssa Miller just missed in the women’s high jump, coming in 13th.