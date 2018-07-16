LONDON – Baylor junior track All-American Kiana Horton brought home a gold medal from the inaugural Athletics World Cup at Queen Elizabeth Stadium on Saturday.
Horton ran a leg on Team USA’s 4x400 relay team, which won gold in a neck-and-neck race with Jamaica. The Americans clocked in at 3:24.28, while the Jamaicans were at 3:24.29.
Also competing for the Americans were Brionna Thomas, Jasmine Blocker and Courtney Okolo.
“Representing USA is a feeling I’ll never forget,” Horton said. “The crowd showed us so much love. Everywhere we went people wanted pictures and autographs. At the end of the meet when they crowned us meet champions, the celebration at the track was amazing. Everyone had their flags high above their heads and medals around their necks.
“There were fireworks, streamers and a live band. It was truly amazing, and I’ll never forget what Team USA has done for me. I pray for many opportunities in the future to represent Baylor and Team USA again.”
The U.S. also won the team title with 219 points, while Poland was second at 162.