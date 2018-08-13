It’s been a golden summer for Kiana Horton.
The Baylor sprinter picked up her second gold medal of the offseason while competing for Team USA at the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Senior Championships over the weekend in Toronto.
Horton competed on the Americans’ winning 4x400-meter relay team. She teamed with Briana Guillory, Jasmine Blocker and Courtney Okolo to post a winning and stadium-record time of 3:26.08. Jamaica finished second at 3:27.25.
Horton also won gold on the USA 4x400 relay at the inaugural Athletics World Cup in London in July.
“This experience means everything to me,” Horton said. “To be able to compete with Team USA twice in one summer and win gold in both meets shows me that I’m ready to step up my game to a new level. Coming into my senior season, I’m on the right track to run really fast.”
The Americans broke a bevy of records at the NACAC meet, claiming 61 total medals and 25 golds. The meet included competitors from 31 countries.
Last spring, Horton won the Big 12 outdoor title in the 400 with a school-record time of 51.22. She also ran a leg on Baylor’s 4x400 relay team that reached the final at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, finishing eighth.