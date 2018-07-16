TAMPERE, Finland – Baylor freshman Howard “Trey” Fields III picked up a pair of top-five finishes at the IAAF Under 20 World Track and Field Championships, which wrapped up Saturday at Tampere Stadium.
Fields finished fifth in the 400-meter final, clocking 46.53 as the only American in the final. He also ran 46.53 in the semis.
On the final night of action, Fields anchored the U.S. 4x400 relay team to a silver medal finish, as the Americans came in at 3:05.26. Italy won gold in 3:04.05.
“It felt good -- I just wanted to be able to hold the flag and represent my country,” Fields said. “Things happen; you live to fight another day. I’m going to take this experience and put it into my workouts for next season. My experience with USA overall has been good and fun. Coming overseas has showed me a lot, and I’ve gained a good amount of experience with the World Championships.”