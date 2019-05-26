SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Baylor men’s and women’s 4x400-meter relay teams did what needed to be done Saturday to advance to the NCAA Championships in Austin.
Competing in the NCAA West Preliminary Championships, the men’s team had a dramatic come-from-behind win, closing the gap with the third leg and taking the tape with a time of 3:03.17, tying the Bears’ season best and second-best overall among the three heats. Wil London ran a 44.77 anchor after Chris Platt ran a 45.92 third leg. Matthew Moorer and Howard Fields III ran the first two legs of the relay.
On the women’s side, the team finished the final heat in third place with a time of 3:35.4. Aaliyah Miller, Sydney Washington, Victoria Powell and Leticia De Souza ran the relay for Baylor.
Head coach Todd Harbour was impressed by the two relay teams. “It was a great ending to the meet for both of those groups, men and women.”
Cole Harden threw a personal-best of 61-10.5 in the shot put, allowing him to finish in 14th place. Harbour noted that Harden is a freshmen and just missed out on advancing to the NCAA finals.
Along with the relay teams, Baylor will send KC Lightfoot in pole vaulting and Jalen Seals in the long jump to Austin. In addition to running in the 4x400-meter relays, London and Fields will also compete in the individual 400 meter races, and Miller will compete in the 800 meters.