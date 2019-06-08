AUSTIN – Needing to finish in seventh-place or better to become All-American at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, the Baylor women’s 4x400-meter relay team ran their fastest time of the season—3:32.37—to gain that seventh place finish at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
The team, made up of Aaliyah Miller, Kiana Horton, Sydney Washington and Leticia De Sousa, earned two points for the win and gained the All-American recognition.
In a press release, head track coach Todd Harbour expressed his pride in the team. “It’s been a tough year in a lot of ways,” he said. “To get through it—we’re in the finals when 48 teams started this national run—and here we are, one of the top eight. These girls had to fight, and that’s all we ask them is to fight. Keep fighting through adversity. And they did that.”