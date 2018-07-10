Baylor Track Fields

Baylor freshman Howard “Trey” Fields (right) get a congratulatory high-five from teammate Wil London at the Big 12 Outdoor Championships.

Howard Fields III will represent Team USA at the IAAF World U20 Championships, at Tampere Stadium in Tampere, Finland. The USATF junior 400-meter champion will compete in the 400 meter preliminaries at 3:20 a.m. (CT) Wednesday.

If the All-American and USATF Outdoor Champion advances, he will compete in the semifinals at 11:40 a.mm. (CT) Thursday. The final will be run at 12:35 p.m. (CT) Friday.

The meet features the future of USA Track & Field as 1,462 athletes from 158 countries compete in Tampere.

Coming into the meet, Fields has the world’s fourth-best qualifying time at 45.50. His title-winning time broke his previous personal best of 45.66 and helped him qualify for Team USA at the USATF Junior Outdoor Championships held June 15-17 in Bloomington, Ind.

Jamaica’s Christopher Taylor holds the top qualifying time heading into the preliminaries at 44.88.

Fans can watch the action live daily on the Olympic Channel and on the NBCSN App.

