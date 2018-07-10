Howard Fields III will represent Team USA at the IAAF World U20 Championships, at Tampere Stadium in Tampere, Finland. The USATF junior 400-meter champion will compete in the 400 meter preliminaries at 3:20 a.m. (CT) Wednesday.
If the All-American and USATF Outdoor Champion advances, he will compete in the semifinals at 11:40 a.mm. (CT) Thursday. The final will be run at 12:35 p.m. (CT) Friday.
The meet features the future of USA Track & Field as 1,462 athletes from 158 countries compete in Tampere.
Coming into the meet, Fields has the world’s fourth-best qualifying time at 45.50. His title-winning time broke his previous personal best of 45.66 and helped him qualify for Team USA at the USATF Junior Outdoor Championships held June 15-17 in Bloomington, Ind.
Jamaica’s Christopher Taylor holds the top qualifying time heading into the preliminaries at 44.88.
Fans can watch the action live daily on the Olympic Channel and on the NBCSN App.