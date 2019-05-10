NORMAN, Okla. — Despite a light day of opening action at the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Baylor still had some solid all-conference efforts.
Megan SaxvanderWeyden, Cole Hardan and K.C. Sullivan each earned All-Big 12 honors to highlight the first day of action on Friday at the John Jacobs Track & Field Complex.
SaxvanderWeyden took third in the women’s javelin with a throw of 148-11 to claim her third consecutive all-conference honor. Sullivan finished seventh in the same event for her first career All-Big 12 honor.
In the men’s hammer, Cole Hardan took sixth with a toss of 179-3 to earn All-Big 12 accolades as a freshman.