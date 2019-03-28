AUSTIN – Baylor hurdlers Antwuan Musgrove and Jayson Baldridge took care of business in their preliminary races on Thursday at the Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
Baldridge, a sophomore from Houston, clocked 51.19 in his 400-meter hurdles heat, winning the heat and posting the third-best time of the day. Musgrove, a senior from Miami, Fla., ran 52.05 for the eighth-best time of the prelims. Both advance on to Friday’s final.
In the women’s 400 hurdles, BU’s Sarah Yocum finished 16th in the prelims and failed to advance.
The action at the Texas Relays picks up in earnest on Friday, and will continue through the running of the 4x400 relays on Saturday.