The Baylor track and field team will help Texas A&M break in a new outdoor stadium when it competes at The Reveille meet on Saturday.
The Aggies are hosting their first outdoor meet on campus since 2004, thanks to construction of the new $39.8-million E.B. Cushing Stadium. The school will hold a 10 a.m. dedication, then get rolling with the meet, which also features No. 1 Texas Tech and No. 11 Texas in addition to the No. 2 Aggies and No. 13 Bears in the men’s field. The women’s field includes five ranked teams in No. 2 Arkansas, No. 3 A&M, No. 11 Texas, No. 18 Tech and No. 23 Baylor.