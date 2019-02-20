Break a record, win an award.
Baylor’s KC Lightfoot was named the Big 12 Track and Field Athlete of the Week after breaking Baylor’s 28-year-old school record in the pole vault. He cleared 18-71/2, supplanting Bill Payne as the school’s indoor record-holder. Payne went 18-43/4 in 1991.
“It’s an honor,” said Lightfoot, who ranks sixth in the NCAA this season as a freshman. “I’m glad that all of our hard work is starting to pay off. The results are starting to show. We’re still hoping that more comes.”
Baylor will compete at the Big 12 Indoor Championships on Friday and Saturday in Lubbock.