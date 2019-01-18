IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Five Baylor athletes nabbed event wins on the opening day of the Larry Wieczorek Invitational on Friday.
Baylor swept the men’s and women’s pole vault, as freshman KC Lightfoot won men’s gold and sophomore Tuesdi Tidwell took the women’s title. Lightfoot, from Lee’s Summit, Mo., picked up his first college win with a meet-record vault of 17-10 1/2. His teammate, China Spring product Riley Richards, took second in 17-6 1/2, which also surpassed the previous meet record.
Tidwell cleared 13-5 1/4 to beat all comers on the women’s side. It was a new indoor personal best for Tidwell.
Baylor also gained wins in the women’s 200 premier race (Kiana Horton, 23.68), the men’s 600 meters (Caleb Dickson, meet-record 1:19.36), and the men’s 200 (Matthew Moorer, meet-record 21.48).
The meet will continue through Saturday.